Parents demand justice for teenage son shot and killed in Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A mother and father are demanding justice after their 14-year-old son was shot and killed overnight along City Park Drive in Millville. This is the fifth teenager shot and killed in Cumberland County just in the last month.

Fourteen-year-old Chelmar Townsend's friends called him "Mar Mar" and his father Chellie Townsend says he loved playing football.

"If you want an aggressive person that loved football and loved to get in there, put him at nose guard. He going to do wonders. Ain't nobody going to go nowhere you put him at nose guard," Townsend said.

Chelmar was just a few days away from getting his physical so he could play high school football.

"The passion bro. He was a rocket in football. That's all he was saying, 'I get my physical this week'," Townsend said.

But he ended up in front of doctors for a different reason.

Monday night, Millville police say he was shot and killed along City Park Drive.

"He was a homeboy. He stayed home, played games, watched football, watched the film," Townsend said.

Cumberland County Prosecutors and Millville police are still investigating and haven't yet made any arrests.

CBS News Philadelphia requested an interview with the prosecutors about Townsend's case and this rash spate of teenagers getting shot and killed. We're still awaiting a response.

Townsend's mother, Alexandria, says parents in the county need to be more involved in their children's lives.

"These parents really need to grab these babies and love on them because it's really sad how these parents are burying their babies," Alexandria said.

As they're forced to now bury their child, Townsend is left cherishing those last moments with his son.

"I just ate my last breakfast with my son yesterday morning man, it hurts," Townsend said. "It hurts, went to breakfast yesterday morning man. That's all he was talking about football, football."

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 856-265-4596 or can submit a tip anonymously online.