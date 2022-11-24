Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested for sexually assaulting disabled woman in Paoli

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 24, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 24, 2022 (AM) 02:19

PAOLI, Pa. (CBS) – A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a sexual assault in Chester County, police say. The assault happened Monday on the 100 block of Darby Road in Paoli.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department arrested and charged Antwain Jones with rape and possession of a firearm as a felon.

antwain-jones-tredyffrin-township-police.png
Police say Antwain Jones was charged with sexual assault in Tredyffrin Township. Tredyffrin Township Police

Officials say Jones sexually assaulted an intellectually disabled woman and that the two knew each other.

He was taken into custody and held by parole agents in Philadelphia. 

This incident is still under investigation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.