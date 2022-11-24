Man arrested for sexually assaulting disabled woman in Paoli

PAOLI, Pa. (CBS) – A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a sexual assault in Chester County, police say. The assault happened Monday on the 100 block of Darby Road in Paoli.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department arrested and charged Antwain Jones with rape and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Police say Antwain Jones was charged with sexual assault in Tredyffrin Township. Tredyffrin Township Police

Officials say Jones sexually assaulted an intellectually disabled woman and that the two knew each other.

He was taken into custody and held by parole agents in Philadelphia.

This incident is still under investigation.