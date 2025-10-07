Temple University's old library is now a space for public health education. Inside the school's new Paley Hall

Public health students at Temple University enjoying new headquarters in former library

Temple University is celebrating a new era of learning — and it's happening inside a very familiar building. The former Paley Library has been completely reimagined as Paley Hall, now home to Temple's College of Public Health.

After 10 years in the making, the university opened the doors to its new five-story, 306,000-square-foot facility, designed to bring innovation, collaboration, and community together under one roof.

"What you see here in the lobby — this is a home for our students," said Dean Jennifer Ibrahim, who helped oversee the project from concept to completion.

Renovations began after Temple relocated its library materials into the new Charles Library, which opened in 2019 and freed up space in Paley.

From soothing paint colors to rocking chairs in the student lounge, Paley Hall's renovations were designed to foster comfort and connection.

CBS Philadelphia was the first television crew to tour the space ahead of the fall semester.

The building features several high-tech areas, including the Aramark Community Kitchen, where students studying nutrition explore solutions to food deserts and learn how to make healthy meals accessible.

"We live in food deserts — how can you access food here and still prepare healthy meals?" Ibrahim said.

Upstairs, simulation centers replicate hospitals, homes, and clinics. Nearly a dozen disciplines — including nursing, occupational therapy, and public health — train side by side, preparing students for real-world teamwork.

"We're training students to work in the real world as teams," Ibrahim said. "We wanted a place for students to train and fail forward safely."

Nursing student George Lane says the experience brings his goals to life.

"I'm happy I'm able to live out my dream, this is what I envisioned," Lane said.

Students can also unwind in one of Paley Hall's most unique spaces: the Regulation Room, designed to help students pause, reset, and reflect.

"Just a place to check yourself, calm down, and relax," said one student.

Throughout the building, the word community appears in multiple languages, a reminder that everyone belongs.

"We wanted everyone to feel that sense of connection and identity," Ibrahim said.

The official ribbon-cutting for Paley Hall takes place Friday, Oct. 10, just in time for Temple's Homecoming and Family Weekend.

With enrollment at its highest yet, Temple's newest academic hub is already buzzing with energy — a modern space designed to prepare students for careers that will impact communities far beyond Philadelphia.