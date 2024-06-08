Beautiful, sunny weather around Philadelphia and Jersey Shore Saturday, rain could return Sunday

Beautiful sunny weather in Philadelphia on Saturday with rain chances Sunday; heating up this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- High pressure is in control of the weather here in the Philadelphia area, and it will be a sunny, wonderful day with a light breeze and a high of 83 degrees in the city.

As we've been saying, but we'll remind you again, this is great weather to get outside for a walk, jog, bike ride, frisbee toss or whatever else you're interested in. If you can get outdoors, do it!

The dew point is still at a comfortable level too, between 45 and 50 on Saturday.

Overnight the temperature gets down to 62 degrees but skies stay clear. It'll still be breezy.

Clouds will increase on Sunday. There will be some sun but also a spotty shower any time between the late morning and the mid-afternoon. Temperatures are about the same with a high of 82 degrees in the city.

There could be some isolated showers Monday as well.

The rest of the week it's at least partly sunny if not mostly sunny, and the high temperature will keep climbing. We hit 88 degrees by Thursday and could be passing 90 degrees on Friday and the heat dome over the western U.S. slides east toward us at the end of the week.

Friday could be the start of a stretch of 90-degree days in Philadelphia, even though we haven't even reached the start of astronomical summer yet - that's on June 20 at 4:51 p.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 83.

Sunday: Partly sunny, a shower. High 82, Low 62

Monday: Sunny, a spotty shower. High 80, Low 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 84, Low 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 88, Low 66

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 91, Low 68

