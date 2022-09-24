PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman on campaign trail in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley

Fetterman on the campaign trail in Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fetterman will hit the campaign trail in our area Saturday. He's holding a rally with congressman Dwight Evans at the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center in East Mt. Airy.

Then, he's heading to the Lehigh Valley for another rally. This one will be with congresswoman Susan Wild at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem.