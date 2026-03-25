Lottery ticket worth $730K sold in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

A lottery ticket worth $730,000 was sold in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday that a Match 6 Lotto ticket that matched all six winning numbers — 4-14-17-19-20-36 — was sold at the ShopRite of Drexeline on State Road in Upper Darby Township. The store will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner of the ticket won't be known until they claim the prize. Winners of the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto have one year from the drawing date to claim it.

If you purchased a winning ticket at a retail store, the Pennsylvania Lottery says you should immediately sign the back of it. Online winnings will automatically appear in a player's account after the claim has been processed.

More than 29,200 Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes during the drawing.

Two other winning lottery tickets were recently sold in the Philadelphia region.

A Match 6 Lotto ticket that won $5,863,758 in the March 16 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. The Sunoco at 330 East Lancaster Avenue, Lower Merion Township, will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling that winning ticket.

Also in Montgomery County, Pottstown Beverage County recently sold a $3 million-winning scratch-off, officials said on March 19.

The Pennsylvania Lottery is the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales started in 1972, it has contributed more than $37.2 billion.