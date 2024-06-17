Pennsylvania House lawmakers host hearing on University of the Arts closure

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- State leaders are seeking answers after the sudden closure of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia this month. The Pennsylvania House Majority Policy Committee is holding a hearing today to discuss the closure.

Philadelphia Rep. Ben Waxman, who represents Center City and South Philly in the Pennsylvania House, is hosting the hearing to receive testimony from UArts students, employees and community members in the wake of the closure.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. which will be live streamed on the committee's website.

The sudden closure of UArts has left hundreds in the dark. This Monday, we're hosting a policy hearing to hear the testimony of UArts students, workers, and community members whose lives have been impacted by this shocking event. pic.twitter.com/GyDj6bA5Z1 — Rep. Ben Waxman (@RepBenWaxman) June 12, 2024

An informational meeting was held Friday, June 14 by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) via Zoom discussing the closure.

UArts only gave a week's notice of its closure on June 7, and on its last day open students, staff and supporters gathered to demand answers as to why the school was shutting down.

People learned mostly through media reports that the 150-year-old institution would be shuttering its doors.

"I have talked to my friends and it feels like someone died, we are getting evicted, and we got robbed and it's all those emotions at once really," said Kaitlyn Oliveri. "It hurts to see that the people who were trusted to take care of it neglected us."

Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla is also calling for an investigation into the UArts closure. He introduced a resolution on June 6 that passed in City Council to hold hearings about the closure.

Why did the University of the Arts close?

The closure announcement came after the MSCHE stated that the university would lose its accreditation on June 1.

MSCHE decided to strip the institute of its accreditation due to not complying with the commission's requests for written reports, teach-out plans and more.

UArts cited declining enrollment and revenues as the cause of its closure.

"Like many institutions of higher learning, UArts has been in a fragile financial state, with many years of declining enrollments, declining revenues, and increasing expenses," the university said in a statement.

UArts faculty member and Vice President of United Academics of Philadelphia Bradley Philbert told CBS News Philadelphia that around 600 staff members were laid off on a Zoom call in early June.

University of the Arts President Kerry Walk also resigned four days after the school suddenly announced its closure.

Those affected by the university's shutdown are now seeking legal action.

Two lawsuits have been filed against UArts, including one from a group of faculty members who are part of the labor union United Academics of Philadelphia.

The first lawsuit represents nine employees. The second lawsuit, filed Wednesday June 12, names 12 plaintiffs, including United Academics of Philadelphia organizers.

In the wake of the announcement Temple University, Drexel University, Moore College of Art and Design, Montclair State University, Point Park University in Pittsburgh and The New School in New York City said they are working on agreements to accept University of the Arts students who are interested in transferring.

UArts hired Alvarez and Marsal, a Philadelphia consulting firm, to handle its closure.

The closure is another loss for the city's art schools. Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) announced it would end its degree programs at the end of the 2024-25 academic year.