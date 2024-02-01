Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission releases 2024 adult trout stocking schedule

New study looks at forever chemicals and fresh water fish New study looks at forever chemicals and fresh water fish 05:51

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - It's never too early to think about the fishing season, at least that's the mentality of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission as they have announced that beginning today, the 2024 adult trout stocking schedule is up and running.

Anglers looking to get a jump on the spring fishing season can do so on the Fish and Boat Commission website where the 2024 adult trout stocking schedule is available.

That can be found at this link or on the FishBoat mobile app and website right here.

"Even though the calendar says it's still winter, spring will be here before we know it," said Brian Niewinski, Director of the PFBC's Bureau of Hatcheries. "For many people, fishing on the Opening Day of Trout Season in Pennsylvania and the weeks that follow is a tradition that they look forward to all year long. Now that the anxiously awaited trout stocking schedule has been posted, anglers can start preparing by purchasing their fishing licenses, getting their gear ready, and planning their fishing trips."

This year, the PFBC will stock more than 3 million adult trout across nearly 700 streams and 129 lakes that are open to public fishing. That includes more than 2 million Rainbow Trout, 702,000 Brown Trout, and 132,000 Brook Trout.

Stocking operations will begin the week of February 19.

For those looking forward to fishing season, you'll be able to find the stocking schedule by county, and there will be stocking dates, meeting locations for volunteers, and the species of trout that will be stocked at each location.

Statewide opening trout day is set for Saturday, April 6.