Pa. coroner pronounces Chiefs "dead" ahead of Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The betting odds favor the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But one Pennsylvania official is getting more drastic with their prediction for the big game.

In their official announcement of recent deaths Friday, the Lehigh County Coroner's office pronounced the Kansas City Chiefs dead.

"The Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona," the statement said. "Pronouncement will be completed by the Philadelphia Eagles upon completion of the Superbowl! Go Eagles!"

We're just hoping for a win and nobody gets badly hurt. You can follow along with our Super Bowl coverage here.