Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: best bets, odds, prediction

How Princess Diana got an Eagles jacket in the 90s

How Princess Diana got an Eagles jacket in the 90s

How Princess Diana got an Eagles jacket in the 90s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will try to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history Sunday when they face off against former long-time head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl LVII has no shortage of storylines.

Whether it's the Kelce brothers, the first two Black quarterbacks playing vs. each other in the big game in Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes or the other connections between the teams, it's should be a great game.

Here are my favorite bets and prediction for the game:

Chiefs (+1.5, -110) vs. Eagles (-1.5, -110)

Over/under: 50.5

Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook

Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at State Farm Stadium

Hurts rushing yards

Hurts' over/under in rushing yards is listed at 49.5.

He hasn't cleared that total in the last three games, but he started running the ball more against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship than we've seen since he returned from a shoulder injury.

The Chiefs allowed the fourth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season, and I expect Hurts to be more of his normal self in the Super Bowl and lay everything on the line, which is why I like the over.

Odds: FanDuel

Kenneth Gainwell rushing yards

Do you know who leads the Eagles in rushing yards in the postseason?

Is it Hurts? Nope.

What about Miles Sanders? Try again.

Gainwell leads the Eagles in rushing yards in the playoffs with 160 on the ground. Some of that is inflated by a 35-yard garbage time rushing touchdown against the New York Giants in the divisional round, but he's still playing the best football he has all year.

If the game script goes the Eagles' way, Gainwell could be in for a big game.

Gainwell has emerged and been an x-factor for the Birds in the playoffs, which is why I like his rushing yards over at 19.5

Odds: FanDuel Sportsbook

Gainwell TD

Staying with Gainwell, I like him to score at +360.

The Eagles are one of the best teams at running the ball in the red zone, and Gainwell usually gets plenty of chances in those situations.

The value is too good for a guy who's having an incredible postseason.

Odds: FanDuel

DeVonta Smith TD

The Eagles will try to hit big plays against the Chiefs, especially early in the game to gain a lead to sit on the clock and run the ball.

One of those big plays could go to Smith, who leads the Eagles in receiving so far this postseason with 97 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs allowed 20 touchdowns to wideouts in the regular season, which ranked second-worst in the league with the Tennessee Titans. And we all know what happened when the Eagles faced the Titans in the regular season.

There's also a pathway for Smith to win MVP honors in the big game if things go the Birds' way through the air.

Odds: FanDuel

Same Game Parlay +738

Hurts over in rushing yards

Gainwell over in rushing yards

Smith TD

Odds: FanDuel

Defensive prop

Josh Sweat and the Eagles' pass rushers on the edge have good matchups against Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown, which is why I like him to get at least one sack at +130.

Odds: Caesars

Longshot bet

Offensive lineman to score a receiving TD

Touchdowns by non-skill position players are incredibly rare, especially in the Super Bowl, but I'm willing to dabble on any offensive lineman to score a receiving touchdown at +3000.

In a game with Reid coaching, you know he's got some trickery up his sleeve.

Plus, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni dialed up a touchdown pass to Lane Johnson last season, so it's at least in the playbook.

Odds: FanDuel

Coin toss

Every year, people look forward to betting on the coin toss in the Super Bowl.

In Super Bowl history, heads has won 27 times, while tails has 29 times.

Heads has been the coin toss winner in back-to-back years and four of the last five Super Bowls.

I like heads to be the coin toss result at +100.

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook.

Prediction

Eagles 34, Chiefs 31