Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. attorney general files lawsuit against Philadelphia headstone company

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Monday, July 10, 2023 (am)
Digital Brief: Monday, July 10, 2023 (am) 02:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A headstone and monument company in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood is accused of preying on grieving families.

Pennsylvania's attorney general filed a lawsuit against All American Monuments, Inc. 

According to the lawsuit, the company is accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from customers for cemetery monuments but it never actually delivered them or provided refunds.

The company later went out of business.

If All American Monuments owes you money, you can file a complaint with the OAG Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555. Complaints can be submitted online at www.attorneygeneral.gov.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 3:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.