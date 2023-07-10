Pa. attorney general files lawsuit against Philadelphia headstone company

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A headstone and monument company in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood is accused of preying on grieving families.

Pennsylvania's attorney general filed a lawsuit against All American Monuments, Inc.

According to the lawsuit, the company is accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from customers for cemetery monuments but it never actually delivered them or provided refunds.

The company later went out of business.

If All American Monuments owes you money, you can file a complaint with the OAG Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555. Complaints can be submitted online at www.attorneygeneral.gov.