Oz, Mastriano to hit campaign trail in Greater Philly Area

Oz, Mastriano to hit campaign trail in Greater Philadelphia Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Republican nominees are hitting the campaign trail, especially in our area.

Senate candidate Oz will visit Cornwell's Fire Company in Bensalem on Tuesday.

Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, will visit Galdo's in South Philadelphia on Saturday.

Mastriano will also be holding a rally in State College Tuesday.