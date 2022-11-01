Oz, Mastriano to hit campaign trail in Greater Philly Area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Republican nominees are hitting the campaign trail, especially in our area.
Senate candidate Oz will visit Cornwell's Fire Company in Bensalem on Tuesday.
Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, will visit Galdo's in South Philadelphia on Saturday.
Mastriano will also be holding a rally in State College Tuesday.
