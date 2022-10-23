Oz, Fetterman on campaign trail raising millions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – John Fetterman got some help on the campaign trail Saturday from Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. They tested the closed-captioning technology Fetterman will use in his debate on Tuesday with his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Futterman's doctor says he developed auditory processing issues from his stroke.

Klobuchar sympathized with Fetterman's recent health scare, drawing a comparison to her battle overcoming breast cancer.

Meantime, Dr. Oz has loaned his campaign another $1 million.

A recent campaign filing reveals Oz made the loan from his personal account on Oct. 20.

It follows a previous personal loan of $7 million in the third quarter of this year.

Oz continues to be outraised in campaign contributions by his Democratic opponent.

Over the past three months, Fetterman banked $22 million in contributions, compared to Oz taking in nearly $9 million.

