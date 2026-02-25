Oyster House in Philadelphia wins James Beard 2026 America's Classics Award

Oyster House in Philadelphia won a James Beard Award Wednesday. The longtime seafood restaurant on Sansom Street was one of more than 100 restaurants across the country to earn the 2026 America's Classics Award.

"Few restaurants straddle multiple eras of Philadelphia's restaurant history like Oyster House," a news release from the foundation said in part. "In a city that was defined for much of the 20th century by legendary seafood restaurants, Oyster House is the last of its generation. Specialties such as sherried snapper soup and the distinctive combination of fried oysters and chicken salad offer a direct link to 18th and 19th century Philadelphia food traditions."

Oyster House is owned by Sam Mink, who is the third-generation owner of the family business. The restaurant opened at its current location on Sansom Street between 15th and 16th streets in 1976.

Oyster House has been run by the Mink family since 1947, when Sam's grandfather bought the business.

"Oyster House is not just a venerable ambassador of Philadelphia food history—it remains one of the city's most rewarding places to eat," the news release said.

Oyster House is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays and Mondays. It offers a happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. in the bar area from Tuesday to Friday.

Oyster House and the other award recipients will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Earlier this year, several Philadelphia-area restaurants and chefs were named semifinalists for 2026 James Beard Awards.