"Miracle" that Overbrook student survived more than 30 shots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Overbrook High School student was hospitalized after more than 30 shots were fired in a shooting that locked down the school Tuesday morning, police and the School District of Philadelphia said.

The 15-year-old student was shot at 61st and Jefferson Streets, about three and a half blocks from the school, just before 8:30 a.m.

Thirty-two shots were fired and one hit the boy in the thigh. He is a ninth grader at Overbrook, School District of Philadelphia Deputy Chief of Communications/Spokesperson Monique Braxton said.

The student was with another student when a car rounded a corner and someone fired at them.

"When you're looking at 32 shell casings out here in West Philadelphia, it's a miracle the student survived," Braxton said.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution after the shooting. It was lifted just after 9:30 a.m., according to police.

A motive for the shooting was not known Tuesday morning, Braxton said.

The shooting took place outside a safety zone that surrounds the high school. The district recently invested more than $1 million in its Safe Paths safety program that includes volunteers escorting students to and from school.

"The fact that you have to do that is egregious," Braxton said. "Children ought to be able to walk to and from their neighborhood high school safely, it's not going to be tolerated."

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was placed in stable condition.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.