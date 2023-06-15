Watch CBS News
Over two dozen car thefts at Philadelphia International Airport under investigation: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a group they say is stealing rental cars from Philadelphia International Airport last month.

There were more than two dozen car thefts and five of those were at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects are between the ages 16-22 and they were wearing dark clothing at the time on May 11.

The group lines up the stolen cars at the gate and the driver of the first car points a gun at the attendant allowing all the cars to leave the lot.

If you have any information on these thefts you are asked to call police.

