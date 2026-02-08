Philadelphia man charged with killing woman in Levittown, police say

A 32-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with killing a woman in Levittown, Pennsylvania, on Outlook Lane Sunday, police said.

Yujun Ren turned himself in to police at about 12:30 p.m. and provided information that led authorities to Outlook Lane, where they found a woman dead in a vehicle outside a home.

Police said Ren was charged with homicide and other offenses. The incident was "domestic in nature," according to police. A handgun was recovered by police.

Ren was arraigned by a judge and taken to Bucks County Prison with no bail, according to police.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence