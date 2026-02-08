Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia man charged with killing woman in Levittown, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A 32-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with killing a woman in Levittown, Pennsylvania, on Outlook Lane Sunday, police said. 

Yujun Ren turned himself in to police at about 12:30 p.m. and provided information that led authorities to Outlook Lane, where they found a woman dead in a vehicle outside a home.

Police said Ren was charged with homicide and other offenses. The incident was "domestic in nature," according to police. A handgun was recovered by police. 

Ren was arraigned by a judge and taken to Bucks County Prison with no bail, according to police.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:
National Domestic Violence Hotline

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue