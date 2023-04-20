Organizers give preview of 2023 Penn Relays outside Franklin Field

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Organizers of the Penn Relays are giving a preview of this year's event Thursday.

The event will be held at Dunning Coaches' Center on 33rd Street, right outside of Franklin Field. Two-time Olympian and Jersey native Ajee Wilson, as well as fellow two-time Olympian and Philadelphia Eagle Devon Allen, will be among the speakers.

Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, dating back to 1895.

Top athletes from nearly 200 colleges and universities will take part, as well as hundreds of high school athletes from across the country and the Caribbean islands.

The Penn Relays begins on April 27.