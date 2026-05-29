Ten people charged in Pennsylvania vehicle title-washing scheme; Ringleader captured in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Friday that ten people, including a juvenile, were charged as part of a $1.6 million scheme that investigators branded "Operation Zombie VIN," and the ringleader of the organization was captured in Philadelphia.

Investigators said about 50 vehicles were stolen and then given vehicle identification numbers (VIN) from decommissioned vehicles to conceal the thefts, before reselling the cars for profit.

"This criminal organization defrauded the Commonwealth's vehicle titling system and put unsuspecting vehicle buyers at risk," Sunday said in a statement.

Sunday said the investigation between the Office of Attorney General's Organized Crime and Insurance Fraud Sections, Pennsylvania State Police, and Philadelphia Police Department resulted in charges against ten people, including one juvenile. The Attorney General's office identified 45-year-old Reginald Manson, Jr. as the leader of the group.

According to Sunday, Manson was found Thursday at a hotel in Philadelphia, after two months as a fugitive. He was arraigned Thursday and denied bail, with a district judge citing "the safety of the community" to keep him in custody.

Manson is charged with felony corrupt organizations, receiving stolen property, forgery, and related felonies and misdemeanors. Manson is also charged with felony drug trafficking charges after 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized from his storage locker in Montgomery County.

The Attorney General's office said the nine other suspects, including the male juvenile, face corrupt organizations and related charges for their respective roles in the investigation. Eight of these nine suspects have been arraigned.