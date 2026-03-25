Nice, warm Thursday for Philadelphia Phillies' Opening Day. Here's the weather forecast.

The weather for the Philadelphia Phillies' home opener Thursday will be nice and warm. No jackets will be needed, as it will be the warmest day through early next week.

Rain will arrive later in the evening and stay through Friday.

Weather for Phillies' Opening Day

First pitch between the Phillies and Texas Rangers is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. It should be around 72 degrees when the game begins.

There should be some sun into the afternoon, but there's also a 20% chance of a few rain showers. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front is arriving late Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

There will be steady rain on Friday morning for your commute with showers continuing into the afternoon, followed by another burst of chill into the weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Mild for Phillies. High 73, low 46.

Friday: Showers. High 58, low 56.

Saturday: Sunny, chilly. High 46, low 32.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 56, low 29.

Monday: Sunny. High 64, low 42.

Tuesday: Mild. High 67, low 49.

Wednesday: Nice and warm. High 75, low 52.

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