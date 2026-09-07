"One Piece" trading card valued at $8,000 stolen from Pennsylvania store; 2 suspects sought

Police are searching for two suspects after a "One Piece" trading card valued at $8,000 was stolen from a Berks County trading card shop late last month.

The theft occurred Aug. 28 at Key Items Collectibles on State Hill Road in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, according to the business' social media pages.

Photos posted by the store show a man reaching behind a glass display case and grabbing an item. The store says the missing card is a Sabo Red Manga Alternate Art trading card from the "One Piece" card game. The rare card was graded by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) and received a "10" or "gem mint" rating, which can further increase its value.

Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Police Department

The One Piece Card Game is based on the long-running anime and manga series "One Piece."

The pictures show one man wearing a light-colored Corona beer T-shirt and a red baseball cap with the "100" emoji on the crown. Another man was wearing a black baseball cap, a black Nike T-shirt with orange lettering and a piece of artwork, and floral shorts.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Wyomissing police or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

The store is asking the One Piece TCG community to keep an eye out for the card in case it's listed for sale online or offered in a trade.

In May, over $9,000 worth of Pokémon cards — including individual cards valued at over $2,000 each — were stolen from a card shop in Trappe, Montgomery County. Another multi-thousand-dollar theft of trading cards occurred in July in South Jersey.