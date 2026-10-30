One Philly HBCU Classic puts pride, football and culture on display at Lincoln Financial Field

Friday night football under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field featured Lincoln University and Virginia Union as part of the One Philly HBCU Classic.

The excitement and the energy echoed throughout the Linc from the moment the players left the tunnel to the fans in the stands. There were many proud parents in the crowd.

For Richard Knox and his wife Antoinette, they were there for their son, Zion, a junior linebacker for Lincoln.

"Super proud of him. All Delco at Cardinal O'Hara," Knox said, "and he is on the Eagles' field playing football. He is doing things that I dreamed of."

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, a fellow Lincoln University alum, helped with the coin toss. The entire stadium was transformed into a Lincoln home game with some Eagles touches.

For people there, they say there is something special about seeing the players get the opportunity to play at the Linc.

Frank Gumienny, chief operating officer for the Eagles, said they were happy to host the game, especially after last year.

"It was amazing," Gumienny said. "The culture in the building, the energy was so high, and partnering with the city and doing great things for the City of Philadelphia. I am a proud Philadelphian, so anytime we can do amazing stuff, we love it."

On Saturday, there will be a battle of the bands in the afternoon. Then at night, Delaware State University will take Norfolk State at the Linc.