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Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to talk about return of HBCU Classic in Philadelphia

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Andrew Krietz
Social Media Producer
Andrew Krietz is the Interim Digital Manager at CBS News Philadelphia, serving communities in the greater Philly region, Delaware and New Jersey.
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Andrew Krietz,
Frederick Sutton Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to discuss the return and expansion of the HBCU Classic in South Philadelphia at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Delaware State Hornets are set to face the Norfolk State Spartans on Oct. 31 at Lincoln Financial Field. The matchup will again feature the two programs led by former Eagles stars DeSean Jackson of Delaware State and Michael Vick of Norfolk State.

Both are entering their second seasons as head coaches.

Parker is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. You can watch the press conference streaming live on CBS News Philadelphia and on our YouTube channel.

The weekend begins Oct. 30 with CIAA action between the Lincoln University Lions and the Virginia Union University Panthers.

Lincoln, the nation's first degree-granting historically Black college and university, is located in Chester County and is the alma mater of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

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