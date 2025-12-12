"Omega" pennies, last ones ever pressed in Philadelphia and Denver, sell for $800,000 at auction

The last pennies ever made in the United States were auctioned for over 26 million times their cash value this week.

A set of three coins — one each from Denver and Philadelphia, and another in 24-karat gold — sold for $800,000 in an auction held on behalf of the U.S. Mint Thursday.

The auction included sets of three one-cent coins, numbered 1 through 232: one for each year the U.S. has been pressing pennies since 1793.

If that first penny ever struck was the alpha, then this set was the "omega." All of the 232 sets include the Greek letter below the word "liberty," to the left of Abraham Lincoln's face.

Auction house Stacks Bowers called set 232 of 232 "the VERY LAST STRUCK circulating cents."

An omega penny close-up. U.S. Mint

The coins in set 232 also came with the dies (a special kind of metal stamp) used to strike the run of omega pennies.

Stacks Bowers' item listing says U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach personally operated the presses for the final four omega pennies.

Set 232 was the priciest penny set by far, but not the only one to go for six figures. Set 1 went for $200,000, Set 212 sold for $180,000 and Set 69 went for a nice $160,000.

The U.S. Mint in Philadelphia struck its last pennies in November after President Trump canceled the 1-cent coin, noting that the cost of making them exceeded their value and that many customers pay with cards or their phones.

Billions of the coins are in circulation and remain legal tender, despite growing increasingly irrelevant in financial transactions. Many businesses are already experiencing shortages and have adopted, or will adopt, policies like rounding to the nearest nickel.