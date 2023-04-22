Watch CBS News
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is married: "Officially Owens"

By Kerry Breen

Simone Biles has married fiancé NFL player Jonathan Owens. 

The 26-year-old Olympic gymnast and gold medalist revealed the news on social media, sharing four photos and a short message. 

"I do," she wrote, along with a heart emoji, before adding "officially owens" and another emoji. 

The photos show Biles and Owens in their wedding best. Owens wore a light-colored suit, while Biles donned a white-tiered gown. One romantic image shows Owens dipping Biles for a kiss. Another picture shows the couple standing with their officiant. 

Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, shared the photos on Twitter, writing "My person, forever." He also shared a black-and-white photo of their two hands intertwined as the officiant fills out what appears to be a marriage certificate. 

Biles also shared the post on Instagram, where Owens commented "Wifey got a great ring to it" and "First day of forever" with a heart-shaped and ring emoji. 

It's not clear where the wedding was held, or who was in attendance. 

Biles and Owens announced their engagement in February 2022. Biles called the engagement "the easiest yes" on social media.

They have been dating since 2020. 

