Simone Biles is engaged to Jonathan Owens

Olympian and gymnastics "GOAT" Simone Biles just added fianceé to her list of titles. The 24-year-old posted Tuesday on Twitter that she "woke up a fianceé," sharing photos from her engagement to Jonathan Owens.

"I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married!" she tweeted. The photos show a shocked Biles as Owens gets down on one knee inside a gazebo.

The pair got engaged in Houston, Texas, where Biles grew up and Owens, who is in the NFL, plays for the Houston Texans.

The athletes began dating in 2020. Both posted about the engagement on Instagram, with Biles saying it was "the easiest yes."

The two celebrated their first anniversary while Biles was competing at the Olympics in Tokyo, and couldn't be together due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Biles pulled out of several Olympic events for mental health reasons, and Owens posted about her "strength and courage" on Instagram, saying she inspires him more and more every day.