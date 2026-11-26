Thanksgiving dinner plans were disrupted in a North Philadelphia neighborhood Thursday after a large tree came crashing down on a home, damaging its roof, crushing two vehicles and knocking out power.

Strong winds are believed to have brought the tree down around 3 p.m. on the 5900 block of North 10th Street in Olney. The tree clipped the corner of a rowhome, leaving significant damage and startling nearby residents.

Neighbors said the impact was so loud that it shook surrounding homes.

"We weren't sure what it was," said Taylor Thomasson, who was cooking Thanksgiving dinner with her family when the tree fell. "My mom was saying she thought it was like a big tractor-trailer truck or something. Once we walked to the door and realized we couldn't get out and saw the tree, we was like, oh, it was a tree."

The falling tree knocked out power to Thomasson's home and destroyed her sister's car. But she said she was more concerned about her family's safety than losing their holiday meal.

"We were cooking. The food's not done. We won't have food. It is what it is," Thomasson said. "I'm more happy to be OK because in my mind, if the tree would've fell a little bit more that way, that would've been it."

Other families on the block also lost their Thanksgiving dinners when the falling tree disrupted power.

Patricia Kirkland, who lives across the street, said her family's holiday meal was still in the oven when the power went out.

"A turkey, roast beef, macaroni and cheese," Kirkland said.

Despite the disruption, Kirkland said she was grateful to spend the holiday with her family.

"I wanted to be with my family for Thanksgiving," she said. "So it's good, I'm with my nieces and my nephews, my sister."

There was also concern for a potentially vulnerable resident of the home that sustained the most damage. Neighbors said an elderly woman lives there, but first responders searched the home and did not find anyone inside. They do not believe she was home when the tree fell.

While residents waited for power to be restored, many were left counting their blessings after a frightening Thanksgiving afternoon.