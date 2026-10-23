Search for human remains to end at Olney "house of horrors" with no remains found

Investigators are expected to wrap up their work Friday at the so-called "house of horrors" in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood after weeks of searching for evidence of human remains.

After about three weeks of searching the property of the late Raymond "R.C." Horsch, investigators will leave empty-handed in the search for human remains, according to our sources.

Bones were found in the property's backyard on Oct. 15, but further testing revealed they were animal bones.

While other undisclosed items of potential value have been sent for testing, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia that investigators have taken what they need from the property and are expected to wrap up Friday evening.

What about "R.C." Horsch's Bucks County home?

The large-scale forensic investigation has taken over the surrounding neighborhood, raising one burning question — why has "R.C." Horsch's home in Chalfont, Pennsylvania, garnered less attention than the property in Olney?

CBS News Philadelphia

Sources say they're focused on the home on Chew Avenue because the videos recovered show murder. They added that the videos they recovered from more than 1 million pieces of photographic evidence show "real-life violence and murder."

Horsch did produce pornography inside the Chalfont home, but none of those videos reveal the level of violence documented inside the Olney residence.

What's next in the "house of horrors" investigation

Seven missing women have been connected to Horsch and his Chew Avenue residence. Five are feared to be dead.

Forensic testing is pending on the human DNA recovered from a successful luminol treatment in the home's basement earlier this month. Investigators will work to determine whether the DNA matches any of the women connected to the alleged "house of horrors."

Once investigators wrap up their work at the home, they will resume focusing on videos recovered from 417 W. Chew Ave.