21-year-old man critically wounded after double shooting in Olney: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Olney on Friday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 400 block of West Nedro Avenue.

Police tell Eyewitness News a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot several times while sitting in an SUV.

A woman outside the vehicle was also hit.

Police say she's in stable condition.

Police are searching for the shooter.