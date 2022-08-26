21-year-old man critically wounded after double shooting in Olney: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Olney on Friday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 400 block of West Nedro Avenue.
Police tell Eyewitness News a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot several times while sitting in an SUV.
A woman outside the vehicle was also hit.
Police say she's in stable condition.
Police are searching for the shooter.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.