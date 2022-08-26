Watch CBS News
21-year-old man critically wounded after double shooting in Olney: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Olney on Friday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 400 block of West Nedro Avenue. 

Police tell Eyewitness News a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot several times while sitting in an SUV. 

A woman outside the vehicle was also hit. 

Police say she's in stable condition. 

Police are searching for the shooter. 

