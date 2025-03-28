Philadelphia officer on dirt bike injured after being hit by car in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Police officer on dirt bike hit by car in Southwest Philadelphia

Police officer on dirt bike hit by car in Southwest Philadelphia

A Philadelphia officer was injured after being hit by a car while on a dirt bike in Southwest Philadelphia Friday afternoon, police said.

The officer was on a dirt bike at the intersection of South 61st Street and Woodland Avenue when he was hit by a car just before 4 p.m., police said in a news release.

Police haven't released any information about the car that struck the officer.

The officer is expected to be treated and released after being taken to the Presbyterian Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

He is expected to be OK, according to police.