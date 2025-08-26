Ocean City, New Jersey, businesses hope for Labor Day weekend boost after slow summer

The weather was picture-perfect in Ocean City, New Jersey, Tuesday, a few days ahead of the long Labor Day weekend, but Mother Nature has created big challenges for businesses down the shore this season.

"The beginning of the season was tough because of all the rain, there wasn't a lot of people," said Sarah Gleason, who works at By The Sea, a small shop near 9th Street in Ocean City.

Gleason said overall business has been much slower than last year. Now, with Labor Day weekend days away, the store is offering discounts, hoping to draw customers in.

"We do put a lot of stuff on sale, which helps a lot of people get to shopping, and doing that actually helps with the next season," Gleason said.

According to the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, hotel and motel vacancies were up 10-15% in May and June because of all the rainy weekends early in the season. Those numbers bounced back in July, but then the chamber says it was the extreme heat that affected boardwalk businesses.

"In the evening it was even hot, so not as many people were coming to the boardwalk. They're going to the beach later in the day and maybe to the pool," said Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce.

"In the past week and a half, two weeks, it has taken even more of a dip," said Mayleen Madera, who works at Karma.

This is the first season for Karma, which sells henna tattoos, statues and souvenirs. Madera said the rip current risk and impacts from Hurricane Erin off the coast caused another challenge for businesses. Now, she's hoping the crowds return for the long Labor Day weekend.

"I'm hoping a lot of people just kind of waited for this last weekend and they're going to come out and just have a good time, and hopefully the weather does cooperate this weekend," Madera said.

Ocean City and other shore points like the Wildwoods are also preparing for what they call the second season. That runs from Labor Day to Thanksgiving, and events are planned every weekend in hopes of drawing families down the shore. Businesses are hoping the weather cooperates, so people spend money.