2 workers hospitalized after being electrocuted outside home in Ocean City, New Jersey

Two private contractors were rushed to a burn center in Philadelphia after Ocean City officials said they were electrocuted on a job at the Jersey Shore Monday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Somerset Lane, Ocean City Fire Chief Bernard Walker said in a news release. Walker said the workers were injured after a metal ladder came into contact with electrical wires outside the job site.

One of the workers was moving the ladder on the outside of a home when it touched the wires, the fire chief said.

The person was reportedly electrocuted and a second worker was hurt after touching the ladder while trying to help, Walker said.

The two workers were treated on scene and flown via helicopter to a Level 1 trauma center at Thomson Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Walker said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.