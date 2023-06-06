Watch CBS News
Local News

Ocean City, New Jersey to propose banning e-bikes from boardwalk

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Proposal would ban e-bikes from Ocean City, New Jersey, boardwalk
Proposal would ban e-bikes from Ocean City, New Jersey, boardwalk 00:33

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Ocean City could be implementing more rules to protect the safety of visitors this summer.

Mayor Jay Gillian said he would recommend a change at this week's city council meeting that would keep e-bikes off the boardwalk. 

E-bikes can reach a top speed of 45 mph.

Last week, officials announced that beaches would close at 8 p.m. and curfews for juveniles would be changed from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. after police responded to gatherings of drunken teens over Memorial Day Weekend. 

Police responded to incidents of underage drinking, vandalism, assault, shoplifting, and the confiscation of a firearm, among others during the holiday weekend in May. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 10:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.