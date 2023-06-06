Ocean City, New Jersey to propose banning e-bikes from boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Ocean City could be implementing more rules to protect the safety of visitors this summer.

Mayor Jay Gillian said he would recommend a change at this week's city council meeting that would keep e-bikes off the boardwalk.

E-bikes can reach a top speed of 45 mph.

Last week, officials announced that beaches would close at 8 p.m. and curfews for juveniles would be changed from 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. after police responded to gatherings of drunken teens over Memorial Day Weekend.

Police responded to incidents of underage drinking, vandalism, assault, shoplifting, and the confiscation of a firearm, among others during the holiday weekend in May.