Ocean City mayor opposes developer's boardwalk hotel proposal

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The mayor of Ocean City has come out against a developer's $150 million proposal for a hotel on the shore city's boardwalk. Mayor Jay Gillian said Tuesday he "cannot and will not support" Icona Ocean City's proposal.

"After consideration of the ICONA presentation to City Council at their February 23 public meeting, I spoke to Eustace Mita to express my concerns," Gillian said in a statement. "I told Mr. (Eustace) Mita that while I understand the need for hotel rooms in Ocean City, I cannot and will not support his proposal to the council."

Icona Ocean City is proposing building a $150 million hotel on the boardwalk between 5th and 6th Streets.

The seven-story, 325-room hotel would have a pool facing the ocean, a courtyard, a tree-lined promenade, a garden and a gazebo.

Eustace Mita, the chairman of Icona Ocean City unveiled the proposal during a city council meeting last Thursday night.

In order to build the hotel, the city would have to sell him the land, which is currently a large public parking lot between 5th and 6th Streets, near Gillian's Wonderland Amusement Park.

The city would also have to change zoning laws because hotel development is banned on the boardwalk.

Mita claims if approved, the hotel could open in four years.