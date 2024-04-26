NYC's congestion pricing start date revealed. Here's when, and see map of the zone
NEW YORK - New York City's congestion pricing plan has a start date.
The controversial plan charges a fee to enter Manhattan's Central Business District, which the MTA is now calling the "Congestion Relief Zone."
The MTA estimates congestion pricing will result in 100,000 fewer vehicles in the zone every day.
The MTA says congestion pricing is necessary not only ease street traffic but also to raise critical funds to support mass transit projects, such as revamping the subway signal system. The MTA says a revamped signal system will improve overall train service, particularly during rush hour, by making it possible to run trains closer together, and trains therefore less crowded.
When does congestion pricing start in NYC?
According to the MTA's website, congestion pricing will begin on Sunday, June 30.
The MTA is still contending with several ongoing lawsuits. The MTA has pushed back against those lawsuits, and has said the litigation is effectively hampering their ability to make new improvements.
What about MTA congestion pricing exemptions?
The MTA says there are some discounts and exemptions for congestion pricing.
Among the discounts:
- A 50% discount is available for vehicle owners who are enrolled in the Low-Income Discount Plan. The discount kicks in after the first 10 trips in any month.
- Residents in the zone whose income is less than $60,000 may qualify for a tax credit
- The Individual Disability Exemption Plan will provide relief for those who have medical conditions that prevent them from using mass transit. Similarly, an Organizational Disability Exemption Plan will address vehicles for organizations like Access-A-Ride
- Certain emergency vehicles will be exempt
- School buses, commuter buses and certain other buses will be exempt
- As will certain other specific types of government vehicles that perform public works
NYC congestion pricing map
The congestion pricing zone encompasses Manhattan's Central Business District, including all of Lower Manhattan and running north through 60th Street.
That area includes the Queensboro Bridge, Queens-Midtown Tunnel, Williamsburg Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge, Hugh Carey Tunnel, Holland Tunnel and Lincoln Tunnel.
What are the congestion pricing hours and fees?
Peak congestion pricing time runs from:
- 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday
- 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
The toll structure listed below is for E-ZPass users. The MTA says fees for non E-ZPass users, such as tolls by mail, will "generally be 50% higher than the E-ZPass rates."
- Passengers and small commercial vehicles will pay $15 during peak/$3.75 overnight
- Motorcycles will pay $7.50/$1.75
- Trucks and buses will pay either $24 or $36 and $6 or $9 overnight
- The fee will be reduced for drivers with an E-ZPass who use the following four tolled entry points in the zone during peak hours: The Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Queens-Midtown Tunnel and Hugh L. Carey Tunnel. Those credits include $5 for passenger vehicles, $2.50 for motorcycles, up to $12 for small trucks and charter buses, and up to $20 for large trucks and tour buses. There will be no credit offered during the discounted overnight period.
Here's how to sign up for an E-ZPass.
The MTA has posted extensive information about the congestion pricing plan on their website.