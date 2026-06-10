Philadelphia SEPTA stations get new lighting, platform upgrades, fresh coats of paint ahead of FIFA World Cup

As soccer fans flock to Philadelphia for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, SEPTA says it's making improvements to the train station in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

NRG Station is the southern end of the Broad Street Line, now referred to as the B, and carries thousands of visitors to the city's stadium district for every game.

The city is expecting thousands of visitors for the six World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field and the 39-day FIFA Fan Festival beginning June 11 at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park.

To be ready for the World Cup, SEPTA said it sped up some improvements to NRG Station including resurfacing the platforms, installing a new roof and ventilation system, and enhancing lighting and wayfinding signage.

Some of the same upgrades were completed at Oregon and City Hall stations.

The 2nd Street Station on the L (Market-Frankford Line) also got a new headhouse, and Fern Rock Transit Center and the Regional Rail stations have received lighting improvements and fresh coats of paint.

Last week, SEPTA reopened the South Broad Concourse linking City Hall and Walnut-Locust stations. The area includes new cameras, roto-gates, a cashier booth and wayfinding signage.

For each of the World Cup games, extra service will be offered as well. Airbnb is sponsoring free rides home from NRG Station beginning at halftime and continuing for two hours after the match ends.

And both the B and L trains will operate overnight on match days. Read more about SEPTA's World Cup preparations here.

The stations will be heavily used for America250 events, the MLB All-Star Game and other major events.