EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) -- An endangered 3-year-old girl was found safe after she went missing on Friday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police say.

Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Nova Outzs was located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 11, 2022

Before she was located, police said Nova Outzs was last seen in the area of Swede Road in East Norriton at 12:50 p.m.

It's unclear where Outzs was located.