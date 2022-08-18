Watch CBS News
Northern Lights may be visible in Philadelphia region tonight. Here's when to watch

By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Thursday night clear skies may provide a rare heavenly sight for parts of the greater Philadelphia area. The Northern Lights aka the Aurora Borealis will be pushed south tonight from the polar region.

Parts of the northern United States are in that viewing area. Likely areas around Philadelphia to see the brilliant night show will be farther north and west of the city away from lights. Parts of the Lehigh Valley, upper Bucks and Montgomery counties, and the Poconos have the best chance to see them. 

If they materialize the lights will appear overhead sometime between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Northern Lights are caused by a CME (Coronal Mass Ejection) of plasma off the surface of the sun. CMEs can reach Earth in as little as 18 hours in the form of a Geomagnetic Storm full of highly charged particles. Earth's magnetic field combines with the particles to create a dazzling display of color known as the Northern Lights.

Geomagnetic Storms are rated on a scale of 1 being weakest and 5 being the strongest and most catastrophic to Earth. This Geomagnetic storm will be a strong G3 tonight. 

Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News. Tammie is one of a handful of women nationwide that holds both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, climate change, and science.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 8:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

