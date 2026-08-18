NTSB releases new videos of Northeast Philadelphia plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board released a public docket Tuesday on the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia in 2025 that killed all six passengers on the plane and two other people on the ground.

In the new videos released by the NTSB, one shows a thunderous explosion from a neighborhood Ring camera.

NTSB

The second shows the plane descending from a fast-food window surveillance camera.

The public docket released Tuesday is only factual information about the crash. The cause of the crash will be determined at the end of the NTSB's investigation.

NTSB

The medical Learjet 55 crashed on Jan. 31, 2025, in front of the busy Roosevelt Mall on Cottman Avenue, killing eight people, including six onboard, and injuring more than 20 others.

The crash in the densely populated area of Northeast Philadelphia damaged homes and businesses in the area.

The plane left Northeast Philadelphia Airport carrying a pediatric patient. Its final destination was Tijuana, Mexico. But moments after takeoff, something went terribly wrong. The plane shifted course and slammed into the ground.

Since the tragedy, the community has come together.

One year after the crash, the community held a memorial service to pay tribute to victims, community members, and first responders.

CBS News Philadelphia has reported extensively on the journey of Ramesses Vazquez Viana, who survived the plane crash.

Ramesses, who is now 10, had most of his body burned during the crash. He still has a long road ahead of him, but his recovery has been nothing short of a miracle.