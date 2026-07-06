Arson at Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center under investigation, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an arson at an Islamic center over the weekend.

Police and firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center on the 1400 block of Tyson Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Firefighters put out a blaze in the building's enclosed front porch. No one was in the building at the time, and no injuries have been reported, according to police.

Philadelphia fire marshals also responded to the scene and determined the fire was arson. Northeast detectives are investigating the fire. No arrests have been made.

The Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. In a statement, the organization also called on state and federal authorities to investigate the fire.

An online fundraising page for the mosque says it was founded in 2004 and was already raising money to build a larger space even before the fire. The fire caused significant damage to the existing building, it says.

This is a developing story and will be updated.