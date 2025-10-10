Northeast Philadelphia community gathers for fundraiser to support officer shot in line of duty

A fundraiser was held in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday for an officer who was shot in the line of duty back in May.

Officer Samid Williams was on the job for less than a year when he was shot in the stomach during a brawl outside of Overbrook High School. He had multiple surgeries and also had to learn how to walk again.

Williams, who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia for the first time since the shooting, says he's grateful to be alive.

"I'm doing amazing. It's been a blessing," he said. "I was barely walking. Now I can go for a light little jog. Can do some pushups and sit-ups. It's moving. It's feeling good."

While he continues to recover, his fellow officers and the community came together for a fundraiser to support Williams and his family.

The President of Philadelphia's Police Union, Roosevelt Poplar, says it's always important for them to show up for officers when they need them the most.

"We all prayed and made sure that he gets through this mentally and physically. That's what we are here to do," he said.

Williams' partner Dauor McCleary was also in attendance at the fundraiser. Williams described him as one of his biggest supporters after the shooting.

"It was hard. He made it through. He's strong. He kept my spirits up. His spirits were strong. He stayed very strong through. I'm proud and grateful he made it through everything."

Williams says it's still unclear when he'll be able to return to work, but he says the shooting has made his love of serving his community even stronger.

"It's my dream come true. Not one second, not through any surgery, any walking, any physical therapy did I ever doubt this. I love this job. I can't wait to get back to this job. That's been the toughest part through it all. I love it. I wouldn't trade this in for nothing," Williams said.