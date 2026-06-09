2 men sentenced to prison for violent 2025 home invasion in Pennsylvania, Bucks County DA says

Two men were sentenced to state prison for a violent home invasion in Northampton Township, Pennsylvania, in 2025, officials said Tuesday. A third suspect is awaiting trial for her alleged part in the crime.

Sevean Brown, 26, and Hassan Ameer Nelson, 25, both of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to several felony and misdemeanor charges, including robbery, burglary and assault, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

They now face 4 to 8 years in prison, and a judge ordered them to pay $11,400 in restitution and have no contact with the victim, who said he was traumatized by the incident.

According to an account from the DA's office, Daiquan Savage conspired with Brown and Nelson to rob a man she met online. Savage went to the victim's home in Ivyland and left around 2 a.m. on April 13, 2025. After leaving, Savage texted the victim, saying she had left something inside. When the victim opened the door, Brown and Nelson knocked him to the ground. They were wearing masks and threatened the resident with black guns, the DA's office said. Brown, Nelson and Savage forced the victim around the home at gunpoint. They ransacked his home and put stolen items into a bag belonging to the victim, investigators said. They stole a $12,000 watch, vehicle titles, car keys, liquor bottles and cellphones and also transferred $1,500 from the victim's account via CashApp.

The thieves fled in Nelson's car, and Northampton Township police used traffic cameras to track the car, verifying that it was in the area at the time of the home invasion. Later in the day, police in Philadelphia stopped the car on Dauphin Street and found evidence of the crime inside, the DA's office said.

Nelson's phone history showed searches for the victim's address and the value of his watches, officials said. Investigators also found photos on Nelson's phone taken at 4:18 a.m. on the night of the crime showing the suspects in masks holding up piles of $20 bills. Additionally, the DA's office said, investigators found a text message thread with the three people involved in which Brown sent photos of Savage posing with the stolen cash in Philadelphia.

Savage, 27, also of Philadelphia, is scheduled for a court hearing later this month.