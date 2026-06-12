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Child dies after left in hot vehicle for several hours in Lower Nazareth Township, Pennsylvania, police source says

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

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An investigation is underway after a toddler was found dead inside a vehicle in Lower Nazareth Township, Pennsylvania, on Thursday afternoon. 

According to the Colonial Regional Police Department, a 15-month-old girl was found dead inside a car along the 4800 block of Hanoverville Road, just after 4 p.m. 

A police source tells CBS News Philadelphia the child was left in a hot car for "several hours."

Temperatures were in the mid-90s Thursday across the Philadelphia region, with the feels-like temperatures reaching 100 degrees, according to the NEXT Weather team.

The incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been made.

The nonprofit group, Kids and Car Safety, says six children have died nationwide this year after being left in a hot car.

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