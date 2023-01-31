North Wales Eagles fan gives a sneak peek into his nest

NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County is expressing his love for the Eagles with his home decor.

Dan Williams is a die-hard Eagles fan. He'll tell you that himself.

His neighbors know that from the green lights, inflatable football, and Eagles flags that wave outside his North Wales home.

"We want to turn the volume up here, get everyone excited, get everyone pumped. We want to party and dance from the burbs to Broad Street," Williams said. "If we can turn the volume up a little bit and it gets loud, we'll get excited and that'll push us over the top."

Inside his very own Eagles nest, there's a Vince Lombardi trophy replica, a football taking the spot of a star on top of their Christmas tree, and a newspaper clipping from the day after the Birds won the bowl in 2018.

Williams believes it's only right to teach your kids while they're young.

"It's part of the history we're gonna pass down to our kids," he said.

There's even a piece of turf from Veteran's Stadium where the Eagles used to play.

"This is the original Veteran's Stadium turf. My father used to work down at the stadium and cut a piece of it off," Williams said. "I've carried it with me ever since 2003 when the stadium shut down. I just hold onto it. It's a rare piece of memorabilia to see this is what the players played on."

Just like his dad did for him, Williams is teaching his own kids about his passion for the, now Super Bowl bound team.

"You just want to bring those kids to have those same experiences you had going to the games," Williams said. "Seeing people dancing in the streets, wearing it to school and everywhere you turn you see an Eagles logo and say 'We have the biggest game coming up.'"

A new day means we're one day closer to the Super Bowl. And Williams is feeling good.

"Back in 2018, we were the underdogs," Williams said. "We didn't have a chance. Now we have a good chance. We have a big chance and we can feel it that we aren't the underdogs. We're the top dog to win this game. It feels very good!"