Man follows teen after SEPTA ride, sexually assaults her, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in a sexual assault. Police say a 15-year-old girl was taking the Broad Street Line going to school when she was approached by a man who tried to start a conversation with her. 

She exited the subway at the Ridge Spur stop, which is at Broad Street and Ridge Avenue. The man followed her and continued to engage in conversation, he attempted to sexually assault her under a stairway. 

Police say he did not stop there. He continued to follow her and reportedly forced her into an apartment in the area after exiting the SEPTA concourse where he sexually assaulted her. 

Police say the attacker is in his early 20s and has braided hair and a beard. 

If you recognize the suspect you're urged to contact police. 

October 21, 2022

