17-year-old killed in triple shooting in North Philadelphia, another teen hospitalized

Philadelphia Police said a 17-year-old girl was killed and two more people were hurt, including another teenager, after a group of young men fired multiple shots at a party overnight.

Inspector D F Pace said the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a housing development on the 600 block of North Franklin Place in North Philadelphia.

Multiple 911 calls were made reporting the shooting. At the scene, Pace said the three victims were found in a courtyard area before being taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

Those victims include a 17-year-old girl, who was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the face but is in stable condition, and a 21-year-old man is also stable after being shot in the leg, Pace said.

"It looks like four young men, they could possibly all or at least some have been juveniles themselves, dressed in black wearing masks and gloves, came to this courtyard where there was some sort of party or gathering going on," Pace said of the suspected shooters.

He added that investigators aren't sure if the shooters were specifically targeting the three victims.

Seven spent shell casings were found in the courtyard and dozens more were found in the area police believe the suspects ran toward as they fled the scene. According to police, the getaway car used by the suspected shooters was a stolen black BMW that may have bullet holes in it.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.