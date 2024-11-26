Man shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say; person of interest in custody

A person of interest was taken into custody after a 36-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2900 block of North Bambrey Street just before 1 p.m., according to police.

The 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in his torso. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m., police said.

So far, no weapons have been recovered, police said.

The shooting is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.