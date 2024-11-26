Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say; person of interest in custody

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A person of interest was taken into custody after a 36-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2900 block of North Bambrey Street just before 1 p.m., according to police. 

The 36-year-old man was shot multiple times in his torso. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m., police said. 

So far, no weapons have been recovered, police said. 

The shooting is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.