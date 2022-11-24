Watch CBS News
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

By Thomas Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m.  

Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. 

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police. 

