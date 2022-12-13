Man shot multiple times, killed in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia. Authorities say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed at around 11:15 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Chadwick Street on Monday.
Investigators say the victim was shot several times at close range. They say the shooting may be drug related.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
