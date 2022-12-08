Watch CBS News
Man shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street just after 8 p.m.

Police say the man was shot six times in his upper body. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m., authorities say.

A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time, police say. 

